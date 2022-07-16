LeBron James throws ultimate praise to Barry Sanders

In case you have not yet heard, the greatest running back of all time, Barry Sanders, turned 54 today.

Around these parts, it is tough to find many people who disagree that Barry was (and still is) the GOAT when it comes to NFL running backs as he routinely made opposing defenders look silly when they attempted to tackle him.

One person who agrees that Sanders is the greatest of all time is the second-best NBA player of all time, LeBron James.

On Saturday, James took to Instagram to throw the ultimate praise at Barry Sanders.

“The greatest RB I’ve ever seen in my life!!!” James posted above a video of Barry Sanders busting off a sweet run against the Chicago Bears.

