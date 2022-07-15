Well, one thing is for certain. Los Angeles Lakers‘ future Hall of Famer LeBron James hates Boston Celtics fans.

The rivalry between the Lakers and Celtics is nowhere near what it once was when it comes to the players on the court but there is no question about it that Boston fans are still as ruthless as they have ever been.

LeBron James uses profanity to describe his hate for Celtics fans

During the latest episode of “The Shop,” LeBron James used profanity to describe his hatred for fans of the Boston Celtics.

“Why do you hate Boston?” James was asked.

“Cause they racist as f–k,” James responded. “They will say anything. And it’s fine. It’s my life, f–k I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move onto the game. They’re going to say whatever the f–k they want to say.”

LeBron went on to talk about a time during the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals when a Boston fan poured a drink on him as he walked to the locker room.

“There was like a f–k LBJ t-shirt,” James continued, laughing. “I believe they sold it at the f–ing team shop.”

LeBron James is not the first NBA player to rip Celtics fans as Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors did the same after Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

“We’ve played in front of rude fans before,” Thompson said after the game. “Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Really classy. Good job Boston.”

