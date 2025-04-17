ESPN Announces Date of Lee Corso’s Final College GameDay Show

A college football legend is preparing for one final Saturday spotlight. Here’s what we know—and what fans should expect when the new season kicks off.

It’s truly the end of an era in college football.

After 38 years, longtime ESPN College GameDay personality and college football legend Lee Corso will work his final show on August 30, 2025—kicking off Week 1 of what promises to be another thrilling college football season. The announcement, shared by college football insider Brett McMurphy on X (formerly Twitter), is already generating heartfelt responses from fans and media alike.

Lee Corso Releases Statement

“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in a statement released by ESPN. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”

For over three decades, Corso, who will turn 90 on Aug. 7 has been a staple of Saturday mornings, delivering passionate predictions, iconic mascot headgear picks, and one-liners that only he could pull off. His presence helped elevate College GameDay from a college football show to a cultural phenomenon.

Bottom Line

While ESPN has not yet officially announced the location for Corso’s final broadcast, you can bet it will be a celebration worthy of his legendary status.

College football fans across the country will surely want to tune in—not just for the games, but to witness a moment in history.

