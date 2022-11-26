Lee Corso’s makes “chalk” pick for matchup of Michigan vs Ohio State [VIDEO]

“The Game” is here and Michigan football travels to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State University Buckeyes in the noon slot on this Saturday aftrenoon. This is the 116th iteration of the Michigan vs Ohio State, with Michigan football leading the all-time series 55-51-6. Both teams come into the game undeafeated and ranked #2 and #3 in the country. We all know ESPN’s Lee Corso is famous for his headgear picks on College Gameday, and today was no different.

Who did Lee Corso pick in the Michigan vs Ohio State matchup?

On Saturday’s version of ColLege Gameday, the panel overwhelmingly picked Ohio State, with the exception of Desmond Howard. Corso stayed the course and chose Ohio State, too. While there really is a 50/50, flip of the coin-type feel to this game, there’s no arguing with the pick. The key today will be each team’s running games. David Pollock gave the stat on air, that whoever has won the rushing battle over the last 20 years in this matchup has won the game.

Last season, the Wolverines had 197 yards on the ground before contact. Hassan Haksins had a memorable, five touchdown day, leading the way for the Woliverines victory over the Buckeyes. Hopeully, Blake Corum and Donvan Edwards are healthy enought to carry the load and lead the Wolverines to victory, and prove old Coros wrong!