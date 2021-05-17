Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert announces when he will retire

Sharing is caring!

After 55 years of broadcasting NBA games, Marv Albert has announced that he will retire from the profession following the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, which will be shown exclusively on TNT.

During his time covering the NBA, Albert called 25 NBA All-Star Games, 13 NBA Finals, and the 1992 Olympics, which featured The Dream Team.

Legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster Marv Albert announces his retirement following TNT’s coverage of 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Full release: https://t.co/GEFi4OmrK8 pic.twitter.com/txz4JWcfmb — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) May 17, 2021

From NBA.com:

“My 55 years of broadcasting the NBA has just flown by and I’ve been fortunate to work with so many wonderful and talented people, said Albert. “Now, I’ll have the opportunity to hone my gardening skills and work on my ballroom dancing.”

“Marv’s legendary voice will forever be linked to many of the greatest moments in sports history,” said Jeff Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports. “He has entertained and informed generations of fans, and his broadcasting legacy will unquestionably stand the test of time. On behalf of all of his colleagues at Turner Sports, both past and present, I express my gratitude for the profound impact he’s had on the sports broadcasting industry throughout his decades of service.”

“There is no voice more closely associated with NBA basketball than Marv Albert’s,” said Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner. “My first memories of the NBA were of listening to Marv call a game with his signature style, iconic phrases and unparalleled passion. From his remarkable run as play-by-play announcer for the Knicks to his prominent national roles calling our marquee games on NBC and Turner Sports, Marv has been the soundtrack for basketball fans for nearly 60 years. We congratulate him on a Hall of Fame career that is simply unmatched.”