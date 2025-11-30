Detroit Lions Legend Dies? Pro Football Hall of Fame Apologizes for Inaccurate Report

For the second time in just a few months, the family of Detroit Lions legend Lem Barney has had to jump online and tell the world:

He’s alive. Stop saying he isn’t.

On Saturday morning, the football world was shaken when the Pro Football Hall of Fame released what appeared to be an official statement mourning Barney’s passing. Hall of Fame president Jim Porter even issued a heartfelt tribute, noting how “over the better part of five decades Lem devoted himself to the betterment of others.” The message highlighted Barney’s long-time involvement with the Special Olympics, United Way, Easter Seals, the United Negro College Fund, and the Boy Scouts of America.

It was a beautiful tribute, except for one major problem: Lem Barney is still alive.

Family Quickly Responds: “He’s fine.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, Barney’s family immediately stepped in to correct the misinformation. His son, Lem Barney Jr., sounded frustrated, and understandably so.

He said this wasn’t even the first time it had happened recently.

“This is the second time in a few months he’s had to address false rumors about his dad’s passing,” the Free Press reported.

“It’s like the boy who cried wolf s**t now.”

The family even shared recent photos of Barney with a family nurse to prove he is alive and well.

Hall of Fame Issues Apology

To their credit, once the Hall of Fame realized the information was incorrect, they quickly issued a public apology and retracted the previous statement.

“Based on conflicting information regarding the reported passing of Lem Barney, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is rescinding the email sent earlier today,” the new statement read.

“The Hall has not been able to confirm such news independently. Please accept our apology.”

It’s rare to see an organization of that size move that fast, but given the circumstances, and the seriousness of announcing someone’s death, the correction was absolutely necessary.

How Did This Even Happen?

This situation highlights a growing problem in the social-media era: speed beats accuracy far too often. When one outlet posts something, others follow without checking. Even large institutions sometimes get caught in the rush.

For Lem Barney and his family, it’s unfair, exhausting, and unnecessary. No family should have to repeatedly tell the world their loved one is still alive.

The Bottom Line

Lem Barney, one of the greatest players in Detroit Lions history and an icon of the game, is alive.

He’s surrounded by family, and according to them, doing just fine.

Let’s hope this is the last time they have to say it.

And maybe, just maybe, the next time the internet wants to declare someone dead, it takes an extra minute to check first.