Lengendary Detroit sportscaster Don Shane dies

Don Shane, a legendary Detroit sportscaster at Channel 7, has passed away at the age of 70. He spent 23 years at WXYZ and was known for his enjoyable on-air presence and coverage of local sports teams. He joined the channel in 1989 and covered numerous important events, including championships, heartbreaking defeats, and emotional moments, providing viewers with dramatic and engaging coverage. His career included two stints in Detroit, and he covered events such as the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup, and the Rose Bowl.

Key Points:

Don Shane, a legendary sportscaster at Channel 7, has passed away at age 70

He spent 23 years at WXYZ and had an enjoyable on-air presence and covered local sports teams

Shane covered numerous important events, including championships, heartbreaking defeats, and emotional moments, providing viewers with dramatic and engaging coverage

His career included two stints in Detroit and he covered events such as the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup, and the Rose Bowl



The Bottom Line – A Legacy of Passion and Excellence: Honoring the Life of Don Shane

Legendary Channel 7 sportscaster Don Shane has left behind an impressive legacy in the world of sports broadcasting. With a career spanning over two decades, Shane was known for his enjoyable on-air presence and comprehensive coverage of local sports teams. He brought his passion and energy to every event he covered, whether it was a championship victory or a heartbreaking defeat. His ability to capture the drama and emotion of these moments made him a beloved figure in the world of sports broadcasting.

- Advertisement -

Shane's career included coverage of some of the biggest events in sports, including the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup, and the Rose Bowl. He was on hand for many significant moments in Detroit sports history, providing viewers with engaging and dramatic coverage that will be remembered for years to come.

While his passing is a great loss for the sports broadcasting community, Shane's legacy will live on through his work and the impact he had on those who knew him. He will be remembered for his passion, excellence, and his ability to connect with viewers and fans alike. Rest in peace, Don Shane.