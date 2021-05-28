Le’Veon Bell bashes New York Jets for his decline

Sharing is caring!

Not too long ago, former Michigan State running back Le’Veon Bell was arguably the best running back in the NFL.

But now, after a sharp decline in his output on the field, Bell is a free agent.

During a recent series of tweets, Bell bashed the New York Jets for his decline.

From Pro Football Talk:

When one fan suggested that Bell got what he wanted from the Jets, Bell replied, “money wise, somewhat. other than that, hell no.”

Bell also wrote that the Jets’ play calling didn’t provide him with the same opportunities he received in Pittsburgh.

“lol the only difference with the steelers was they gave me opportunity,” Bell wrote. “haven’t had that since I left, I probably need to play for a defensive minded head coach instead of these offensive minded guru’s . . . I had more touches in 2017 for the steelers than I had my entire time with the jets.”

When another fan suggested that the Jets had given Bell opportunities, he said his carries came on badly called plays.

“I don’t consider a “HB dive” on 3rd & short of 4th & short EVERY TIME is an opportunity,” Bell wrote. “we line up & they callin out the play, that’s not opportunity, on top of the play being a dive . . . I can’t make sh*t shake with that.”

I mean, he is not wrong!