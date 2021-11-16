Le’Veon Bell takes to Twitter to announce Baltimore Ravens breaking news

Apparently, Le’Veon Bell is now in the business of breaking Baltimore Ravens news.

Well, at least that was the case on Tuesday as he just took to Twitter to thank the Ravens for everything, which means he is being released.

