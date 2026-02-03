Surprise! CBA Twist Changes Future for 2 Detroit Lions Players

For most of the offseason, it felt like Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal had quietly reached the end of the road with the Detroit Lions.

Injuries, expiring contracts, and a growing need for pass-rush help made it easy to assume the Lions would simply move on. But thanks to a pair of rarely discussed rules buried in the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, both players now appear positioned to remain with the team heading into the 2026 season.

It’s an unexpected twist, and one that gives Detroit some added flexibility.

How Levi Onwuzurike’s Contract Quietly Rolled Over

The Lions re-signed Levi Onwuzurike to a one-year deal last offseason after he finally put together a healthy and productive 2024 campaign. Unfortunately, lingering knee issues turned into an ACL injury that wiped out his entire season before it even began.

Because Onwuzurike spent the year on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and never returned to the active roster, a CBA provision kicked in. Since 2025 was the final year of his contract, that deal didn’t expire — it tolled, effectively pushing it to 2026.

The result? Onwuzurike remains under contract for next season at a very manageable number, giving the Lions another opportunity to evaluate him when healthy.

Josh Paschal Falls Under a Similar Rule

Josh Paschal’s situation followed a slightly different path but landed in the same place.

Paschal began training camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, and because he never made it back to the active roster before the CBA’s key deadline, his contract also rolled forward. Different designation, same article in the CBA, same outcome.

That means Paschal, like Onwuzurike, is still technically part of Detroit’s roster plans for 2026 — even though many assumed his contract had effectively run its course.

What This Actually Means for Detroit

This doesn’t guarantee either player a roster spot.

It doesn’t prevent the Lions from drafting or signing edge rushers.

And it certainly doesn’t mean Detroit is counting on Onwuzurike or Paschal to be foundational pieces moving forward.

What it does mean is that the Lions now have two low-cost, low-risk options they can bring into training camp and evaluate honestly. If either player is healthy and productive, great. If not, moving on comes with minimal financial consequence.

From a roster-building standpoint, it’s a smart position to be in.

A No-Pressure Opportunity

For both Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal, this creates something they might not have expected: one more chance.

They’ll have an opportunity to show they can stay healthy, contribute on the edge or inside, and earn a role in a crowded defensive rotation. For the Lions, it’s simply another layer of competition — and another example of how understanding the fine print of the CBA can quietly pay off.

Sometimes, the most impactful offseason developments aren’t splashy signings or draft picks.

Sometimes, they’re hidden right there in the contract language.