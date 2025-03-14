Levi Onwuzurike’s Latest Comments Have Detroit Lions Fans Knocking on Wood

If you believe in jinxes, you may want to avoid reading this one!

The Detroit Lions recently signed Levi Onwuzurike for another season with a fresh one-year deal, and the defensive tackle is clearly feeling optimistic about the team’s defense in 2025. During a media session on Thursday, Onwuzurike discussed the potential of Detroit’s defense, reflecting on their hot start in 2024 before injuries derailed their season.

The Lions’ defense faced immense challenges last season, highlighted by a season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson, who was in contention for the Defensive Player of the Year. Onwuzurike labeled last year’s injury spree as “crazy,” reassuring fans that such misfortune wouldn’t strike again.

“What happened last year was crazy, we can all admit that. It’s not going to happen again,” Onwuzurike said. “That’s one of those rare things that happened. You saw how we were rolling at the beginning of the year. To have all those guys back, everybody side by side, we’re going to cause some damage for sure.”

These confident remarks from Onwuzurike have some superstitious Lions fans knocking on wood while at the same time hoping his predictions of a healthy and dominant 2025 defensive squad come true. If the Lions do stay healthy in 2025, on both sides of the ball, we are in for what could be a VERY special season.