Sharing is caring!

We have all heard the stories about players doing some pretty crazy things with the Stanley Cup.

Though this one may not fit the “crazy” category, it is something we have not seen before.

Watch as the Stanley Cup gets a jet ski ride!

The @stanleycup is on the move 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/2ZYTNiA0lw — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 12, 2021