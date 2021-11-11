Lightning strikes Hill Valley Courthouse clock tower, leads to Detroit Lions win on road over Steelers

On November 12, 1955, lightning struck the Hill Valley Courthouse leading to a Detroit Lions win in Pennsylvania on the following day over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s right folks, the last time the Lions won on the road against the Steelers was a day after Marty McFly went Back to the Future!

On that day, the Lions went into Pittsburgh and walked away with a 31-28 win.

Since then, the Lions have had 10 opportunities to take down the Steelers on the road and they have been unsuccessful on all 10 of those occasions.

Well, the Lions next shot to beat the Steelers on the road will be this coming Sunday as they look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season.

Who knows, maybe lightning will strike again and the Lions will win!