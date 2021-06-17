Like Ronaldo, soccer hero Manuel Locatelli puts dagger in Coca-Cola [Video]

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, international soccer sensation Ronaldo cost Coca-Cola roughly $4 billion when he moved their product out of view and replaced it with water just prior to a recent press conference.

That move by Ronaldo, which can be seen by clicking here, went viral and now another soccer player is following in his footsteps.

Take a look as Italian soccer hero Manuel Locatelli puts another dagger in Coca-Cola as he does exactly what Ronaldo did.

Locatelli following Ronaldo’s footsteps. Coca Cola gonna be a meme at this point 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gK5wCKGM1v — Abduł (@Abdul999_) June 16, 2021

Notice, Locatelli did leave the bottle of Heineken for the world to see!