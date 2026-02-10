fb
Michigan Basketball Lands 4-Star 2026 Wing Lincoln Cosby

Michigan basketball picked up a major commitment on Tuesday, as 2026 four-star wing Lincoln Cosby announced he is headed to Ann Arbor.

Cosby, a 6-foot-8 small forward from Montverde Academy (FL), confirmed his commitment to Michigan and head coach Dusty May, giving the Wolverines one of the most intriguing upside prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Once viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2027 class, Cosby reclassified to 2026 and still projects as a high-ceiling wing with length, athleticism, and defensive versatility. He holds a 92 rating on 247Sports and a 0.9860 composite score, ranking among the top wings nationally in his class.

Michigan beat out heavy competition, including programs like Alabama, Georgia, Arizona State, and Cincinnati, to secure Cosby’s pledge. His commitment marks Michigan’s fifth commit in the 2026 class, continuing strong recruiting momentum under May.

With his size, positional flexibility, and developmental upside, Cosby fits exactly the type of long, modern wing Michigan has prioritized as it builds toward the future.

