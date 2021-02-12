Linebacker Ben VanSumeren leaves UM, enters transfer portal

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines are losing another portion of their team to the transfer portal.

Linebacker Ben VanSumeren announced on his social media account that he’ll departing Ann Arbor:

I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal and begin a new chapter in my life. pic.twitter.com/pwZlhJC3r0 — Ben VanSumeren (@primetimedunkin) February 12, 2021

He becomes the second VanSumeren sibling to change their mind about Michigan, as 4-star 2023 DT Alex VanSumeren decided to de-commit from the school.

VanSumeren has played on both sides of the ball, and has appeared in a total of 15 games. He finished 2020 with 7 tackles.