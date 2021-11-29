Linebackers from Michigan and Michigan State make 2021 Freshman All-American team

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans enjoyed double digit win seasons in 2021, and a pair of rookies are being rewarded for their efforts.

Both Michigan LB Junior Colson and Michigan State LB Cal Haladay have been named to the 2021 Freshman All-American team:

Haladay recorded 30 solo tackles with an interception for the Spartans this season, while Colson racked up 25 solo tackles.