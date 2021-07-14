Lionel Messi accepts significant pay cut, reaches new deal with Barcelona

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, Lionel Messi and Barcelona have reached an agreement for a new 5-year deal.

In order to get the deal done, reports are that Messi is taking a “significant” pay cut.

Messi has played in 519 matches for Barcelona over 17 seasons. During those matches, he has scored 474 goals and assisted on 193 more.

🚨 Messi and Barcelona have reached an agreement for a new five-year deal, sources have confirmed to @moillorens and @samuelmarsden 🚨 Sources also confirmed Messi has taken accepted a significant wage reduction to prolong his stay 💸 pic.twitter.com/Iq75nYt7RB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 14, 2021