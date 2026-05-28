NFL Re-Draft Gives Lions Perfect Partner for Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions have spent the last several years proving that sometimes draft night criticism means absolutely nothing.

Back in 2023, Detroit shocked much of the NFL world by selecting Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell in the first round. At the time, many analysts questioned whether either player justified being selected that high.

Fast forward to 2026, and both players have become cornerstone pieces of Detroit’s roster.

Still, CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson recently revisited the 2023 NFL Draft with a full first round re-draft, and the Lions ended up going in a completely different direction.

Most notably, Detroit landed a new pass rushing partner for Aidan Hutchinson.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell Went Earlier in Re-Draft

In Wilson’s updated version of the 2023 first round, Gibbs no longer lasted until Detroit’s original selection at No. 12 overall.

Instead, the explosive running back jumped all the way to No. 5 overall to the Seattle Seahawks.

Meanwhile, Campbell came off the board at No. 15 to the New York Jets in a fictional reunion with former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

That left Detroit needing completely different answers with both of its original first round selections.

Lions Add Explosive Speed at Running Back

At No. 12 overall, Wilson had Detroit selecting De’Von Achane out of Texas A&M Aggies football.

Wilson acknowledged Achane is not quite Gibbs, but still viewed him as an ideal fit for Detroit’s offense because of his explosiveness and versatility.

That part is hard to argue with.

Achane has developed into one of the NFL’s most dangerous big play threats thanks to elite speed and home run ability in space. While Gibbs has become a star in Detroit, Achane’s skill set would have also fit beautifully inside the Lions offense.

Still, it is difficult imagining Detroit fans trading Gibbs for anyone at this point.

Especially considering how central he now is to the offense following David Montgomery’s trade to the Houston Texans.

Detroit Lands Pass Rush Help Across From Hutchinson

The more fascinating pick came at No. 18 overall.

Instead of Campbell, Wilson had Detroit selecting Byron Young from Tennessee Volunteers football.

And honestly, the fit makes a lot of sense.

Young has quietly developed into one of the more productive pass rushers from the 2023 draft class, recording 29 sacks across his first three NFL seasons, including 12 sacks during the 2025 campaign.

That production would have looked awfully appealing next to Hutchinson.

For years, one of Detroit’s biggest roster questions has centered around finding a consistent edge rusher opposite Hutchinson. Wilson’s re-draft essentially solves that problem immediately by pairing Detroit’s superstar pass rusher with another proven disruptor.

Lions Fans Probably Still Prefer Reality

Even with Young’s production, it is hard imagining many Lions fans wanting to completely rewrite the 2023 draft.

Campbell has already become an All Pro linebacker and emotional leader of the defense, while Gibbs developed into one of the NFL’s most electric offensive weapons.

Those selections were heavily criticized at the time because many analysts believed Detroit overdrafted both positions.

Instead, the Lions trusted their evaluations and doubled down on culture, explosiveness, and fit.

Three years later, that approach looks pretty smart.

Still, it is fascinating imagining what Detroit’s defense might look like today had Byron Young been lining up opposite Hutchinson all along.