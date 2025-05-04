Analytics Expert Gives Detroit Lions Harshest 2025 Draft Grade in NFL

The Detroit Lions received an ‘F’ for their 2025 NFL Draft class from The Athletic’s Austin Mock, who cited multiple reaches and a questionable trade-up for Isaac TeSlaa.

Welp… somebody’s not a fan of Brad Holmes’ 2025 draft.

In a recent post-draft analysis from The Athletic, analytics expert Austin Mock handed out one of the harshest report cards imaginable to the Detroit Lions — a straight-up ‘F’ grade for their 2025 NFL Draft class.

That’s not a typo. An ‘F.’

It’s not the kind of grade you expect for a team that’s made back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances and has arguably the best front office in franchise history. So what’s the deal?

Let’s break it down.

Why Did the Lions Get an ‘F’?

According to Mock’s model — which evaluates picks based on a consensus draft board and trade value — Detroit reached on more than half of their picks.

“Out of their seven picks, four were considered reaches by our consensus board, including all three in the top 70,” Mock wrote.

That includes first-round pick Tyleik Williams, second-rounder Tate Ratledge, and third-round selection Isaac TeSlaa — all players the Lions clearly valued more than the rest of the league’s draft analysts.

But the real issue, at least in the eyes of the model? The trade-up for TeSlaa.

“They also lost quite a bit of value in the trade market, highlighted by their big move up for wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa,” Mock added.

Detroit surrendered multiple third-round picks to jump up and snag TeSlaa — a move that had plenty of fans scratching their heads in real time. According to the model, they lost the fourth-most value in trades over the course of the draft. And the three teams who lost more? They either gained a first-round pick or had the opportunity to draft Travis Hunter.

So yeah, that’s a tough look.

Context Matters

Now here’s where we pump the brakes a little bit. The Lions have a track record of trusting their own board and walking away with guys who fit their culture. That’s how they ended up with Brian Branch, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kerby Joseph — all players who were considered “reaches” at the time.

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell don’t care about mock drafts. They’re building a program.

And if TeSlaa becomes a red zone weapon and special teams ace, no one will remember where he ranked on a spreadsheet.

The Bottom Line

Austin Mock’s model might give Detroit an ‘F’, but this front office has earned the benefit of the doubt. The Lions reached for culture fits, role players, and long-term depth. It’s a risky strategy — but it’s worked for them before.

If you’re judging this class by trade charts and consensus boards? Sure, it looks ugly.

But if you trust the Lions’ process?

You wait and see.