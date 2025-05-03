Detroit Lions 2025 Offensive Line Depth Chart: Competition Runs Deep

With the starting five set, the Lions’ 2025 offensive line will feature intense camp battles for backup roles behind Christian Mahogany, Graham Glasgow, and more.

Detroit enters training camp with continuity up front—and fierce competition behind it

The Detroit Lions head into 2025 with one of the most experienced starting offensive lines in the NFL. But behind that established unit lies a deep group of linemen fighting for limited roster spots. With rookies Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier joining a crowded group of returning reserves, the battle in the trenches this summer could define the team’s long-term depth—and possibly even 2026’s starters.

TL;DR

The starting five : Decker, Glasgow, Ragnow, Mahogany, Sewell

: Decker, Glasgow, Ragnow, Mahogany, Sewell Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier will serve as top backups with developmental upside

and will serve as top backups with developmental upside Detroit boasts versatile depth across both tackle and interior spots

across both tackle and interior spots A few roster cuts are inevitable in what may be the most competitive position group on the team

2025 Lions OL Depth Chart: Starters & Reserves

Projected Starters

Position Player Notes LT Taylor Decker Enters Year 10 as Detroit’s blindside anchor LG Graham Glasgow Veteran remains in starting role after shaky 2024 C Frank Ragnow All-Pro caliber leader, heart of the line RG Christian Mahogany Second-year guard takes over full-time at right guard RT Penei Sewell Arguably the best RT in football—franchise cornerstone

Top Reserves and Depth

Player Position Flex Notes Tate Ratledge* RG Rookie 2nd-rounder from Georgia; likely swing guard backup Miles Frazier* LG/RG Day 3 pick out of LSU with elite pass protection metrics Dan Skipper OT Trusted swing tackle and locker room leader Giovanni Manu OT Size and athleticism make him a developmental project Kayode Awosika OG/C Valuable interior flexibility; reliable depth piece Netane Muti OG Physical run blocker; depth/spot duty option Colby Sorsdal OT/OG Versatile backup with starting experience at multiple spots Jamarco Jones OG Fringe roster candidate; must impress in camp Michael Niese OG Practice squad candidate unless he flashes in preseason Kingsley Eguakun C Undrafted center from 2024 competing for a PS spot behind Ragnow

Key Position Battles to Watch

Backup Guard: Ratledge vs. Frazier vs. Muti

The Lions won’t carry four backup guards. Ratledge, the second-round rookie, is a near-lock for a roster spot and could be a future starter. Frazier brings strong pass-blocking upside but must prove his versatility. Netane Muti, though experienced, could find himself on the bubble if younger players step up.

Swing Tackle: Skipper vs. Manu vs. Sorsdal

Dan Skipper brings leadership and proven versatility, but he’ll need to hold off Giovanni Manu, a size-speed project with high upside, and Colby Sorsdal, who played valuable snaps in 2023. This might be a true three-man race, but it would not be surprising if Sorsdal or Manu get cut.

Development Watch: Christian Mahogany’s Growth

Christian Mahogany enters Year 2 as the starting right guard after replacing Kevin Zeitler. The Lions clearly trust him, but 2025 will be the year to prove he can consistently anchor the interior next to Sewell. Don’t be surprised if Tate Ratledge gets some rotational reps to push the second-year lineman and keep the pressure on.

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ starting five is locked in, but don’t let that fool you—this offensive line room might be the most competitive in camp. Between rookies with long-term potential and veterans fighting to stay relevant, the battle for backup spots will be fierce. If everyone stays healthy, this could be the deepest line of the Brad Holmes era—and that’s exactly how a contender builds from the inside out.