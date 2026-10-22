Sports Illustrated’s newest 2027 NFL mock draft hands the Detroit Lions a pass rusher to line up next to Aidan Hutchinson in Round 1, and it makes the secondary wait. Even at 3-2, cornerback and safety are the glaring needs on this roster.

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General manager Brad Holmes could still trade for a safety or a cornerback before the NFL trade deadline, which hits Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET. He has already been adding depth to the back end, signing safety Myles Bryant to the practice squad this week. If Detroit stands pat, the draft becomes the fix, and this mock says the fix does not start in the secondary.

SI’s 2027 NFL Mock Draft Gives the Lions an Edge Rusher

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated published a two-round projection on Wednesday. He has Detroit holding the No. 21 overall pick and taking Alabama edge rusher Devan Thompkins with it.

Manzano wrote, “The USC transfer has made the most of the extra attention he’s gotten from playing next to Yhonzae Pierre at Alabama. He’s bigger than most edge rushers (6’5″, 300 pounds) and knows how to use his size and strength to his advantage. He’s a polished pass rusher who could end Detroit’s long search for a serviceable No. 2 opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Thompkins has three sacks and one forced fumble.”

Thompkins has 29 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble this season for Alabama. That would be a good addition up front to pair with Hutchinson.

The Mock Makes Detroit Wait Until Round 2 for a Safety

The secondary does get addressed, just later. Manzano has Detroit taking Ohio State safety Jaylen McClain at No. 52 overall in Round 2.

“Detroit misses out on Kelley Jones, but McClain’s elite instincts are exactly what this sluggish secondary needs,” Manzano wrote. “Despite his lack of size (6’0″, 203 pounds), he seems to be in the right place at all times due to his athleticism and physicality.”

McClain has 32 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two interceptions and five pass deflections this season for Ohio State. He would be a good choice for Detroit in the second round.

The Last Time the Lions Took an Edge Rusher in Round 1

The last time Detroit spent a first-round pick on an edge rusher was Hutchinson at No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Everything since has gone somewhere else: Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell in 2023, cornerback Terrion Arnold in 2024, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in 2025 and offensive tackle Blake Miller in 2026.

Going back to the edge in 2027 would be a change of direction for Holmes. It would also be a hard one to defend if cornerback is still a glaring hole on the roster when the draft arrives.