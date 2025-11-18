Detroit Lions Make Major Announcement On Key Defender

The Detroit Lions are getting some much-needed help at linebacker, and it’s coming just in time.

On Tuesday afternoon, Detroit officially activated Malcolm Rodriguez from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, clearing the 26-year-old to play this Sunday when the Lions host the New York Giants at Ford Field.

It’s a big moment for Rodriguez, who hasn’t played a snap since tearing his ACL last Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears. The injury wiped out the remainder of his 2024 season and forced him to spend the first half of 2025 rehabbing on the sideline.

Most people expected Detroit would activate him before the matchup with the Eagles last week, especially with the Lions dealing with injuries at multiple levels of the defense.

Now, he’s officially back in the mix.

What this means

Rodriguez brings speed, instincts, and one of the highest motors on the roster. Even if he’s not thrown into a full workload right away, his return adds depth, flexibility, and special-teams value… and honestly, the Lions need every healthy body they can get.

Detroit can now choose how quickly to ramp him up, but at least the door is open, and that alone is a win.

Rodriguez is back. And the Lions get a little stronger heading into Week 12.