Detroit Lions Active 2 Players From IR Ahead of Thanksgiving Matchup vs. Packers

Detroit Lions Roster Moves
The Detroit Lions made two significant roster moves on Wednesday, officially activating EDGE Marcus Davenport and rookie guard Miles Frazier ahead of their Thanksgiving matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The announcement came via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who reported, “The Lions also officially activated DE Marcus Davenport and G Miles Frazier.”

What Marcus Davenport Brings Back to Detroit

Davenport returns after battling injuries that have limited him to just two games this season. When healthy, the veteran pass rusher has been a disruptive force. Across his eight-year career, he’s totaled:

  • 25.0 sacks
  • 69 QB hits
  • 28 tackles for loss
  • 156 total tackles

The Lions have been looking for more juice off the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and Davenport’s power, length, and experience could be a massive boost for a defense preparing for a short-week rivalry game.

Miles Frazier Rejoins the Offensive Front

Frazier, the Lions’ 2025 fifth-round pick out of LSU and FIU, returns from injured reserve as Detroit continues to weather injuries along the offensive line. At 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, he’s a developmental mauler who fits the Lions’ physical identity.

With three starters banged up, including Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker, the timing couldn’t be better.

Why These Activations Matter

Detroit has been trying to get healthy, and this week finally brings reinforcements on both sides of the ball. Davenport adds rotational pressure, while Frazier provides needed depth on an O-line that has been grinding through injuries.

Both could see snaps sooner than later.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

