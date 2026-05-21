Lions Add Veteran Receiver Cedrick Wilson to Roster

The Detroit Lions have added another veteran receiver to their roster.

According to the latest Lions transaction report, Detroit signed wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. on Wednesday as the team continues building depth heading into the 2026 season.

Wilson spent the 2025 campaign with the Miami Dolphins and now appears set to compete for a reserve role in Detroit’s wide receiver room.

Cedrick Wilson brings veteran experience to Detroit

Wilson originally entered the NFL as a sixth round draft pick out of Boise State University in 2018.

Over the course of his NFL career, he has developed into a reliable depth receiver capable of contributing both offensively and on special teams.

Last season with Miami, Wilson appeared in 10 games and played 207 offensive snaps. He caught five of his nine targets for 44 yards.

While those numbers are modest, Detroit likely values his experience, versatility, and familiarity with multiple offensive systems.

Lions continue evaluating receiver depth

Detroit’s top receiver spots remain firmly locked in, led by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Still, training camp battles for depth roles behind them should become highly competitive.

Wilson now joins a crowded competition for roster spots as the Lions continue shaping the bottom half of their receiver room entering camp.

At minimum, the move gives Detroit another experienced veteran option as offseason workouts continue.