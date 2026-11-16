The Detroit Lions may have suffered a devastating blow with the loss of Aidan Hutchinson, but before Brad Holmes starts searching for outside help, he might want to take another look at the defensive end already wearing Honolulu blue.

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His name is Derrick Moore, and the rookie is suddenly giving Detroit plenty of reasons to believe he could be ready for a much bigger role.

With Hutchinson reportedly out for the remainder of the 2026 season, the Lions have a massive hole to fill on their defensive line. Initial tests showed a torn ACL in his right knee, ESPN reported Monday, with more tests set in the United States and no official word yet from the team. However, Moore’s recent performances suggest the answer might already be on the roster.

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates a sack of Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (not in the photo) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Derrick Moore Is Heating Up at the Perfect Time

Moore, Detroit’s second-round pick out of Michigan in the 2026 NFL Draft, has quietly put together an impressive two-week stretch.

After recording two sacks against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, Moore followed that performance with another two sacks during Sunday’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Germany.

That gives the rookie four sacks in his last two games, an impressive development considering he entered the Miami matchup without an NFL sack.

According to the Lions’ official postgame observations, Moore played 40 defensive snaps against New England after Hutchinson exited with his knee injury. He finished with two sacks and four quarterback pressures, leading Detroit’s defense in that category.

Those are not insignificant numbers for a rookie suddenly being asked to handle additional responsibilities. They also suggest that Moore is becoming more comfortable with the speed and physicality of the NFL.

Dan Campbell Likes What He Sees

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has certainly noticed Moore’s development, and his comments following Sunday’s victory should encourage Detroit fans.

Speaking about the rookie’s progress after the win in Munich, Campbell said Moore continues to improve as he gains experience.

“Derrick Moore gets better every game,” Campbell said, per MLive. “The more reps he gets, he gets better.”

That confidence is important because Detroit will need somebody to help replace Hutchinson’s production if the star defensive end is indeed sidelined for the remainder of the season. Moore will not be expected to accomplish that by himself, but his emergence could make the challenge considerably more manageable.

The Lions also have D.J. Wonnum, who recorded another sack against New England, along with an interior defensive line featuring Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams. McNeill has been particularly impressive, building on a career-best start to the season and giving opposing offensive lines another dangerous pass-rushing threat.

Lions May Not Need to Look Outside the Organization

There is no pretending that replacing Hutchinson will be easy, especially considering the pressure he consistently puts on opposing quarterbacks.

But there is also something encouraging about a rookie stepping into an expanded role and immediately making an impact. Moore has now delivered consecutive two-sack performances, and his opportunities could increase significantly moving forward.

The Lions improved to 7-2 with Sunday’s victory and have won five consecutive games. With a critical stretch of the season approaching, Detroit needs its defense to continue producing despite another major injury.

Nobody should expect Derrick Moore to suddenly become Aidan Hutchinson overnight. But if the rookie continues developing at his current pace, the Lions might discover they already have a pretty good answer sitting right in front of them.