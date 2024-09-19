Lions Aim to Bounce Back Against Cardinals: St. Brown Highlights Perfect Road Game Opportunity

Lions Aim for Redemption Against Cardinals
After a tough loss to the Buccaneers, the Detroit Lions are looking to regroup as they face the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown believes the timing couldn't be better for this road matchup.
St. Brown's Confidence
- St. Brown emphasized, “I think this is the perfect time for us to go on the road,” signaling the chance for the team to reset.
- He acknowledged the Lions’ strong resilience, noting, “Last year, I don't think we lost two games in a row ever.”
Red Zone Concerns
- The Lions struggled significantly in the red zone, converting just one touchdown on seven attempts against Tampa Bay.
- St. Brown remains optimistic, asserting, “If we get back to what we know… we'll be just fine.”
Teammate Insights
- Jameson Williams reinforced the need to finish drives, stating succinctly, “We’ve got to finish those drives.”
- Both players showcase a determined mindset as they prepare for a competitive Cardinals team.
Team Culture Under Campbell
- Coach Dan Campbell fosters a resilient culture. St. Brown affirmed, “We're not gonna let last week change our mentality about anything.”
- This conviction aims to push the Lions to perform effectively in their upcoming game.
Going Deeper
- Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown: First road game comes at “perfect time”
- Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta not worried about targets, confident in offense
- Key questions: How do Lions get St. Brown more involved?
- Amon-Ra St. Brown – Wikipedia
For the complete breakdown on Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions' preparations, check out the full article on Detroit Lions Nation.