Lions Aim to Bounce Back Against Cardinals: St. Brown Highlights Perfect Road Game Opportunity

Lions Aim for Redemption Against Cardinals

After a tough loss to the Buccaneers, the Detroit Lions are looking to regroup as they face the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown believes the timing couldn't be better for this road matchup.

St. Brown's Confidence

St. Brown emphasized, “I think this is the perfect time for us to go on the road,” signaling the chance for the team to reset.

He acknowledged the Lions’ strong resilience, noting, “Last year, I don't think we lost two games in a row ever.”

Red Zone Concerns

The Lions struggled significantly in the red zone, converting just one touchdown on seven attempts against Tampa Bay.

St. Brown remains optimistic, asserting, “If we get back to what we know… we'll be just fine.”

Teammate Insights

Jameson Williams reinforced the need to finish drives, stating succinctly, “We’ve got to finish those drives.”

Both players showcase a determined mindset as they prepare for a competitive Cardinals team.

Team Culture Under Campbell

Coach Dan Campbell fosters a resilient culture. St. Brown affirmed, “We're not gonna let last week change our mentality about anything.”

This conviction aims to push the Lions to perform effectively in their upcoming game.

Going Deeper

For the complete breakdown on Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions' preparations, check out the full article on Detroit Lions Nation.