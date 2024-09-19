fb
Thursday, September 19, 2024
General Topic

Lions Aim to Bounce Back Against Cardinals: St. Brown Highlights Perfect Road Game Opportunity

By Jeff Bilbrey
Lions Aim for Redemption Against Cardinals

After a tough loss to the Buccaneers, the Detroit Lions are looking to regroup as they face the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown believes the timing couldn't be better for this road matchup.

St. Brown's Confidence

  • St. Brown emphasized, “I think this is the perfect time for us to go on the road,” signaling the chance for the team to reset.
  • He acknowledged the Lions’ strong resilience, noting, “Last year, I don't think we lost two games in a row ever.”

Red Zone Concerns

  • The Lions struggled significantly in the red zone, converting just one touchdown on seven attempts against Tampa Bay.
  • St. Brown remains optimistic, asserting, “If we get back to what we know… we'll be just fine.”

Teammate Insights

  • Jameson Williams reinforced the need to finish drives, stating succinctly, “We’ve got to finish those drives.”
  • Both players showcase a determined mindset as they prepare for a competitive Cardinals team.

Team Culture Under Campbell

  • Coach Dan Campbell fosters a resilient culture. St. Brown affirmed, “We're not gonna let last week change our mentality about anything.”
  • This conviction aims to push the Lions to perform effectively in their upcoming game.

Going Deeper

For the complete breakdown on Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions' preparations, check out the full article on Detroit Lions Nation.

Dan Campbell Lists $4.5 Million Bloomfield Home Amid Security Concerns After Lions Losses
