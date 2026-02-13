Detroit Lions Predicted to Lose Defensive Captain to Former Coach

The Detroit Lions are still dealing with the fallout from their 2025 coaching shake-up, and the aftereffects might not be done rippling through the roster. Losing both coordinators in the same offseason was already a major blow, Ben Johnson heading to Chicago and Aaron Glenn taking over the New York Jets, but now Detroit may be facing another tough departure.

This time, it’s a player who has been right at the center of their defensive identity.

Alex Anzalone Could Be on the Move

Linebacker Alex Anzalone has been one of the Lions’ most dependable defenders over the last five seasons. He’s been durable, productive, and consistently steady, the kind of player who keeps a defense glued together.

But according to Fox Sports reporter Greg Auman, Anzalone may be headed for a reunion with Aaron Glenn in New York.

Auman ranked him No. 80 on his list of the top 100 free agents and suggested that Glenn could be eager to bring him aboard. The two worked together for four seasons in Detroit, and some of Anzalone’s best football came under Glenn’s watch.

Anzalone’s production speaks for itself:

Averaging 14 starts per season

Nearly 100 tackles per year

Previously playing on a team-friendly $6 million per year deal

That combination of reliability and affordability is exactly why Glenn might want him in New York.

Why the Jets Make Sense

The Jets could be staring at a major vacancy in their linebacker corps. All-Pro Quincy Williams is expected to hit free agency and draw significant interest around the league. If he signs elsewhere, New York will need a veteran who can step in immediately and run Glenn’s system without a learning curve.

That’s where Anzalone fits perfectly.

And for a first-year head coach trying to establish his culture, bringing in a trusted veteran who already understands his expectations is a huge advantage.

What This Means for Detroit

The Lions are trying to avoid major roster turnover as they push to get back to the playoffs in 2026 after losing their grip on the NFC North. Losing Anzalone would create a leadership gap on a defense that has leaned heavily on his communication, consistency, and experience.

Detroit has young linebackers with upside, but none who bring Anzalone’s command of the scheme or his on-field presence. Replacing him wouldn’t be impossible, but it would be a meaningful loss.

The Lions have already watched two key coaches walk out the door. Losing a defensive captain to one of those coaches would make the offseason sting even more.

The Bottom Line

This isn’t just a rumor floating in the wind. It’s a realistic scenario built on relationships, scheme familiarity, and roster needs on both sides.

If Aaron Glenn wants a veteran anchor for his new defense, Alex Anzalone might be the most logical — and most painful — Lions departure of the offseason.