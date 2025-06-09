Matthew Stafford or Jared Goff? Who Should be QB1 on the Detroit Lions All-21st Century Team?

Matthew Stafford or Jared Goff?

There’s been plenty of debate swirling around Allen Park lately — and no, we’re not talking about OTA reps or uniform reveals. This conversation goes deeper, touching on legacies, arm talent, and the big, looming question of “what if.”

Detroit Free Press columnist Dave Birkett recently unveiled his Detroit Lions All-21st Century Team, and at quarterback, he went with the guy who spent over a decade slinging it in Honolulu blue: Matthew Stafford.

But with Jared Goff fresh off stellar 2023 and 2024 campaigns and leading the Lions to their best season in modern history, some fans are starting to ask: Should it still be Stafford?

Let’s break it down.

The Case for Matthew Stafford

Let’s be real — Stafford carried the Lions through some rough years.

From 2009 to 2020, the former No. 1 overall pick was the face of the franchise, setting franchise records for:

Passing yards (45,109)

Touchdowns (282)

Completions, attempts, and single-season milestones

Stafford led the Lions to three playoff appearances, and while the postseason results weren’t pretty, he was never the problem. For over a decade, he masked the team’s flaws, often throwing to receivers not named Calvin Johnson and leading come-from-behind wins that became his trademark.

Sure, the Lions didn’t win a playoff game during his time — but Stafford gave Detroit hope when the rest of the roster often didn’t.

The Case for Jared Goff

Now let’s give Jared Goff his flowers.

After being tossed aside by the Rams in 2021, Goff arrived in Detroit with critics questioning if he could even hold down a starting job. All he did since then was lead the Lions to a 15-2 record in 2024, an NFC North title, and the franchise’s first playoff win since 1991.

He threw for over 4,600 yards, 37 touchdowns, and had a passer rating north of 111, while orchestrating the NFL’s top-ranked scoring offense. And unlike Stafford, Goff had the benefit of a well-built roster and coaching staff under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes — something Stafford never enjoyed.

But let’s be honest: Goff hasn’t done it long enough. He’s on the right trajectory, but Stafford’s 12-year body of work is still tough to match.

My Take: It’s Stafford, No Contest

If we’re talking All-21st Century Lions quarterbacks, it’s Matthew Stafford and it’s not even close — yet.

Goff has been excellent and has earned the love of the city. But Stafford gave his heart, his shoulder, and more than a few fourth-quarter comebacks to this franchise when it needed it most. He’s the best quarterback in Lions history, and frankly, maybe a top-5 quarterback in the NFL during his prime if he had better support.

Goff’s story in Detroit is still being written, and if he keeps stacking seasons like 2023 and 2024, he might force us to reconsider this conversation in a few years.

But for now?

Stafford is the pick. Easy.

The Bottom Line

Birkett nailed it — Stafford’s resume still reigns supreme in Detroit. Goff has the momentum and a shot to pass him if he stays long-term and keeps winning. But for now, when you’re building an All-21st Century Lions team, you start at QB with No. 9.

