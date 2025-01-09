fb
Thursday, January 9, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsLions Assistant Deshea Townsend Interviews For Defensive Coordinator Job
Detroit Lions

Lions Assistant Deshea Townsend Interviews For Defensive Coordinator Job

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers announced that they have completed an interview with Detroit Lions assistant coach DeShea Townsend for their vacant defensive coordinator position. Townsend, who currently serves as the Lions' defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator, has gained significant recognition for his work with the Lions' secondary.

Before joining the Lions in 2024, Townsend had a wealth of experience coaching in the NFL, having served as an assistant coach for several teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals.

A former standout player, Townsend played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide and was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 1998 NFL Draft (117th overall). Townsend spent the majority of his playing career with the Steelers, where he became a key contributor to their defense, before finishing his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Townsend's strong background as both a player and coach has made him a candidate to further his career as a defensive coordinator, and his interview with the 49ers signals his growing importance in the NFL coaching landscape.

Previous article
Report: Aaron Glenn Turns Down Interview Request
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions