Lions Assistant Deshea Townsend Interviews For Defensive Coordinator Job

On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers announced that they have completed an interview with Detroit Lions assistant coach DeShea Townsend for their vacant defensive coordinator position. Townsend, who currently serves as the Lions' defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator, has gained significant recognition for his work with the Lions' secondary.

Before joining the Lions in 2024, Townsend had a wealth of experience coaching in the NFL, having served as an assistant coach for several teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals.

A former standout player, Townsend played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide and was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 1998 NFL Draft (117th overall). Townsend spent the majority of his playing career with the Steelers, where he became a key contributor to their defense, before finishing his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Townsend's strong background as both a player and coach has made him a candidate to further his career as a defensive coordinator, and his interview with the 49ers signals his growing importance in the NFL coaching landscape.