Friday, January 31, 2025
Lions Assistant HC Scottie Montgomery Learns Fate With Dallas Cowboys

Earlier this week, news broke that Detroit Lions running backs coach and assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery had interviewed for the vacant offensive coordinator position with the Dallas Cowboys. The move raised speculation about Montgomery’s potential departure from Detroit, but we now have clarity on his future with the Cowboys.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have chosen not to hire Montgomery, instead opting to hire Klayton Adams, the offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals, as their new offensive coordinator. Adams will now team up with Matt Eberflus as part of the Cowboys’ revamped coaching staff under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

While Montgomery will not be joining the Cowboys in the coordinator role, his tenure with the Lions remains integral to their offensive game planning. Detroit will now look to find new ways to develop and utilize their running backs as Montgomery continues his work with the team. At least for now.

