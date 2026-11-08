The play that decided Sunday in Indianapolis came on the first snap of Dallas’ final drive. Dak Prescott threw deep right to Ryan Flournoy, who beat Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner and was dragged down by Gardner at the Indianapolis 19 after a 46-yard gain. Four plays and 29 seconds later Javonte Williams scored from a yard out, and the Cowboys left Lucas Oil Stadium with a 27-23 win after Spencer Shrader had put the Colts ahead 23-20 with 1:37 to play. It is also the clearest argument yet against a Sauce Gardner trade in Detroit.

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The Detroit Lions have until Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET to add to a roster that sits at 6-2, and general manager Brad Holmes has the cap room to be aggressive. Gardner is the kind of name that gets floated in a week like this one. Detroit should let someone else make that call.

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) catches a pass as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) defends during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why a Sauce Gardner Trade Is Wrong for the Lions

Gardner has not looked sharp since the Jets sent him to Indianapolis last November, and he has not been fully healthy either. He left the Oct. 18 loss to Tennessee in the third quarter with a calf injury, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported he was week to week with a mild calf strain. He has since returned and played in both of the Colts’ last two games.

The production has not followed. Gardner has 20 tackles and six passes defended this season with no interceptions, and there are issues beyond the stats here. Handing Indianapolis a first-round or a second-round selection for that would be silly. There are other cornerback options out there that would be cheaper and better than Gardner.

The Contract Runs Four More Years

The money is the other problem. Gardner signed a four-year, $120.4 million extension in 2025, and the deal runs through the 2030 season, so whoever trades for him takes on four more years after this one. His base salary this season is $5.25 million. In 2027 it climbs to just under $14 million.

Cap space is not the issue for the Lions. The issue is committing that money and those picks to a 25-year-old corner who has not been worth either one this season. Holmes should be shopping on Tuesday. He should be shopping somewhere else.