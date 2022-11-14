Detroit Lions beat out for former 1st Round pick Jerry Tillery

The Detroit Lions tried to beef up their defensive line via the waiver wire and were denied. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions were one of eight teams to put in a claim for Los Angeles Chargers‘ former first-round pick Jerry Tillery. Tillery ended up being awarded to the Chargers’ division rival, Las Vegas Raiders.

Eight teams – Las Vegas, Detroit, Carolina, Indianapolis, San Francisco, New York Jets, New York Giants, and Kansas City – put in waiver claims for former Chargers’ first-round pick Jerry Tillery, who was assigned to the Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2022

Detroit Lions lose out on Jerry Tillery

Tillery was picked No. 28 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has 10.5 sacks in his career, but this year lost his starting job along the Chargers’ defensive line and was cut from the team on November 10, 2022.

Charger’s coach Brandon Staley said, “competing visions” were the reason for Tillery’s release.