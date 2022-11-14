Detroit Lions beat out for former 1st Round pick Jerry Tillery

The Detroit Lions tried to beef up their defensive line via the waiver wire and were denied. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions were one of eight teams to put in a claim for Los Angeles Chargers‘ former first-round pick Jerry Tillery. Tillery ended up being awarded to the Chargers’ division rival, Las Vegas Raiders.
Tillery was picked No. 28 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has 10.5 sacks in his career, but this year lost his starting job along the Chargers’ defensive line and was cut from the team on November 10, 2022.
Charger’s coach Brandon Staley said, “competing visions” were the reason for Tillery’s release.
“Competing visions for the role moving forward and it just became clear that it wasn’t going to be a fit anymore,” Staley said when asked what changed since the trade deadline. “Where we’re headed as a team wasn’t going to be compatible with Jerry and where he’s trying to go.”
