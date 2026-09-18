fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayTigersat CHW · 7:40 PMStarts in 3h 32m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CHSNNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 19 vs UTEP · 3:30 PM2-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 19 at ND · 7:30 PM2-0Next gameLionsSun, Sep 27 vs NYJ · 1:00 PM1-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
TodayTigersat CHW · 7:40 PMStarts in 3h 32m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CHSN

Lions Should Bench Rock Ya-Sin for Ennis Rakestraw

Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions cornerback position has been a major weak link of this defense during the 2026 NFL season, and Rock Ya-Sin has been at the center of it. Detroit lost to the Buffalo Bills 41-31 on Thursday night in week two.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has not been good in the first two games of the season. He has recorded 13 tackles, but Ya-Sin has not covered well. Is it time for him to be benched this season?

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Detroit Lions Podcast: Rock Ya-Sin Needs to Be Benched

Jeff Risdon of detroitlionspodcast.com wrote about three ways the defense could be fixed after the first two weeks of the season. One of them is benching Ya-Sin.

Risdon said:

“Through two weeks, the veteran outside corner has not played well. Ya-Sin has allowed 11 completions on 16 targets, a QB Rating over 110 and has also been flagged for three called penalties. He’s been guilty of many more that went uncalled, unfortunately. When the Saints or Bills needed a big completion, Shough and Allen immediately targeted him–and it worked.

In Buffalo, Ya-Sin couldn’t reliably run with any of the Bills’ targets. He’s always been a grabby corner from his time in college at Temple, but the grabbing isn’t working this year. Being left without help over the top is a separate but related problem, but the smart quick-fix option here is to try someone else.

Ennis Rakestraw is healthy–as healthy as he’s ever going to be in the NFL. The Lions saw fit to invest a second-round pick in him in 2024. While injuries have devastated his early career, the talent that compelled them to use such a lofty pick on him hasn’t just evaporated. It’s time to see what Rakestraw can do. If not now, then when? If he’s a healthy scratch again, why even bother having him on the roster?”

This is a fair point. At this stage of the season, almost anyone would be a better option than Ya-Sin.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Is the Next Man Up

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. did not play at all in 2025 and he has not played yet in 2026. He has only played in 2024, during his rookie season. In eight games that year, he had six total tackles.

Rakestraw cannot be any worse. It would be organizational malpractice if the Lions do not bench Ya-Sin for Rakestraw and make a change to this defensive personnel group.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy