Lions Betting Promos, Odds, and Picks for Preseason Game vs Falcons

The Detroit Lions begin their 2022 preseason tomorrow, August 12 at 6:00 PM ET

Get the best bonuses with these Lions betting promos

Below, find out how to claim and activate these offers along with the odds

After months of long waiting, the Detroit Lions are finally playing organized football tomorrow evening. It’s year two of the Dan Campbell era, and expectations are sky-high in the Motor City — even more so with the Lions being this year’s “Hard Knocks” team.

If you’re looking to get an early start on some NFL betting this summer, make sure you enter tomorrow night’s game with some of the top Lions betting promo codes on the market. We’re going to be looking at two unique sign-up offers worth claiming within this article.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NH, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,050

SPORTSBOOK BONUS BET NOW

Lions Betting Promos – Claim This $1,050 Bonus With DraftKings

One of the more popular online sportsbooks out there due to its strong fantasy football presence, DraftKings Sportsbook is an excellent site to sign up with before tonight’s Lions-Falcons game. DraftKings is also always offering new promo codes and bonuses — you’re going to continue to receive free money all NFL season long.

DraftKings’ current sign-up offer is a $1,000 risk-free bet combined with a $50 free bet. The risk-free bet portion of this offer works as a deposit match. DraftKings will match your first deposit up to $1,000, refunding you any money lost on your first bet.

The $50 free bet is just the cherry on top, giving you an extra shot at some free winnings.

Click the banner above to claim this exclusive DraftKings Sportsbook promo code and begin betting on the Lions risk-free.

Lions Betting Promos – Get a $1,000 ‘No Sweat First Bet’ With FanDuel

Another extremely popular online sportsbook that has become a mainstay in the NFL betting world, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new users a chance to claim a “$1,000 No Sweat First Bet” upon signing up.

This offer works roughly the same as DraftKings’ — minus the $50 free bet.

It’s also crucial to note that you can claim both of these offers prior to tomorrow’s Lions game if you so choose. Due to the offers being from separate sportsbooks, you’re free to sign up with both, claim both offers, and walk away with $2,050 in sign-up bonuses.

That would be an excellent way to kickstart your NFL betting career this 2022 season.

Click the below link to claim this exclusive FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Lions vs Falcons Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Atlanta Falcons -120 -1 (-105) Ov 35 (-110) Detroit Lions +110 +1 (-115) Un 35 (-110)

Odds as of August 11 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code before betting.



Lions vs Falcons Picks

The Falcons are slightly favored heading into tomorrow night’s preseason game, which is a tad surprising considering the ugly offseason they just had. Their best option at quarterback is Marcus Mariota, their defense doesn’t look particularly impressive, and their depth is nothing special.

Sure, it’s always tough to bet on preseason games in the NFL due to the lack of starters playing. However, grabbing the Lions at +110 feels like the right play here. Dan Campbell has already publicly stated a desire to play his starters for most of the first quarter. This gives Detroit a pretty big advantage on paper.

In terms of betting the total, I’d definitely take the “over” here. Preseason games are almost always an offensive showcase in the NFL. Second and third string defenders typically give up a lot of points in the second half.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NH, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,050

SPORTSBOOK BONUS BET NOW

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

