Brad Holmes Believes in Lions Defensive Ends — Even Without Za’Darius Smith

The buzz around Za’Darius Smith potentially re-signing with the Detroit Lions has stirred up excitement across the fanbase. But if you’re waiting for Lions GM Brad Holmes to hit the panic button on his current group of defensive ends… don’t hold your breath.

During a recent appearance on Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast, Holmes made one thing very clear: he loves the guys he’s already got. And while the door for a Smith reunion isn’t closed, Holmes is confident the team doesn’t need it to succeed.

TL;DR

Brad Holmes says Aidan Hutchinson looks fully recovered and explosive.

looks fully recovered and explosive. He also praised Marcus Davenport , Al-Quadin Muhammad , and rookie Ahmed Hassanein as key contributors.

, , and as key contributors. Holmes emphasized the importance of a dominant interior line , citing Tyleik Williams, DJ Reader , and others as reasons for optimism.

, citing , and others as reasons for optimism. Holmes gave no update on Za’Darius Smith’s status.

Hutchinson Is Back — and Looking Dangerous

After suffering a season-ending leg injury last October, Aidan Hutchinson is back — and Holmes says he looks like the same elite player who was on track to compete for Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

“He’s out there, he looks explosive, he’s changing direction. I mean, he looks really good, man,” Holmes said as quoted by Pride of Detroit.

That’s huge news for a Detroit defense that thrives on Hutchinson’s energy and motor. If he’s truly back to 100%, this front line could be special.

Behind Hutch: Holmes Breaks Down the Depth

Holmes didn’t stop with No. 97. He went down the line and gave praise to a few other names fans should know:

Marcus Davenport

“He was playing really good football for us before he got hurt… His body looks great.”

Al-Quadin Muhammad

“He plays hard. He’s physical, he’ll set edges, and he plays with a lot of effort.”

Ahmed Hassanein

The sixth-round pick out of Boise State isn’t just a camp body. Holmes pointed out that Hassanein had more combined sacks and pressures than any other edge rusher in his draft class over the past two years.

“He plays with his hair on fire.”

Translation: Holmes thinks he’s a diamond in the rough.

What About Za’Darius Smith?

Although Za’Darius Smith publicly stated last week that he wants to return to Detroit, Holmes didn’t bite when asked. He didn’t rule it out — but he didn’t lean into it either.

Right now, the GM seems more focused on who is in the building than who isn’t.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes isn’t chasing headlines — he’s building belief.

While fans may dream of a Za’Darius Smith reunion, Holmes is clearly betting on the guys he’s handpicked, developed, and built the trenches around. With Hutchinson healthy, Davenport rebounding, and a deep rotation ready to roll, Holmes thinks this group can get the job done.

And if they don’t? Then maybe that door to Za’Darius opens again.