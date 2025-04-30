Brad Holmes Gets Real About Draft Depth and Detroit’s Bold Trade

Brad Holmes broke down his aggressive trade-up for Isaac TeSlaa during the 2025 NFL Draft, citing a drop in mid-round depth and complete faith in Detroit’s draft board.

If you thought Brad Holmes was wheeling and dealing more than usual in this year’s NFL Draft, you weren’t imagining things. The Detroit Lions general manager made one of the boldest moves of the weekend when he packaged two future third-round picks to jump from No. 102 to No. 70, landing Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa in the process.

Some fans questioned the value, and others scratched their heads over the selection. But Holmes? He had a very specific reason for pushing the button — and he laid it out this week on 97.1 The Ticket.

It’s About the Board — Not the Buzz

“When you look at the past two or three drafts, even including this one, it has not been the same depth,” Holmes said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “You don’t find an Alim McNeill in the third round. You don’t find an Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round. Those guys just aren’t there as of recent.”

Translation: Holmes isn’t looking for players who might work. He wants the guys he’s confident in — even if that means spending a little more draft capital to go get them.

TeSlaa the Target All Along

The aggressive move landed Detroit Isaac TeSlaa, a 6-foot-4 wideout with a nearly perfect RAS score (9.93) and a blue-collar background that fits right in with Dan Campbell’s “grit” mantra. Though the selection drew some criticism nationally, Holmes has repeatedly stated that TeSlaa was his favorite receiver in the entire draft — not necessarily the best overall, but the one that fit what the Lions value most.

“Based on our board—not on the 31 other boards,” Holmes emphasized. “We were going to be dealing with a different level of player [at 102].”

The Value of Fit Over Flash

Holmes is clearly doubling down on a draft philosophy that prioritizes fit over flash. His track record backs it up. He found Amon-Ra St. Brown on Day 3. He trusted his board when taking Kerby Joseph, who just signed an $88.6M extension. And now he’s taking the same approach with TeSlaa — a potential WR-X project who brings toughness, special teams experience, and untapped upside.

Sure, it cost the Lions a couple of 2026 picks. But if TeSlaa develops the way Holmes believes he can? No one will care what they gave up to get him.