The Detroit Lions picked up a huge 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, but safety Brian Branch is now paying a hefty price for a hit during the NFC North showdown.

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On Saturday, the NFL announced that Branch had been fined $23,882 for unnecessary roughness, specifically for illegal use of the helmet during Detroit’s Week 7 victory.

And Branch wasn’t the only Lions defender who received a fine.

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brian Branch Fined $23,882 for Hit on Tucker Kraft

The NFL’s official Week 7 fine report confirmed that Branch was disciplined for a hit on Packers tight end Tucker Kraft with 3:39 remaining in the first quarter.

The play did not draw a penalty during the game, but the league determined after reviewing the footage that Branch had violated its player-safety rules.

The $23,882 fine is the standard amount for a first offense involving impermissible use of the helmet under the NFL’s 2026 fine schedule.

Branch was making his long-awaited season debut after recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in December 2025.

As we previously covered in his emotional return to action, Branch recorded an interception and helped Detroit secure an important divisional victory.

Derrick Barnes Also Fined Following Packers Game

Branch wasn’t the only Detroit defender disciplined following Sunday’s win.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes was fined $11,941 for a late hit with 10:02 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Barnes was flagged for unnecessary roughness during the game, while Branch’s infraction was identified through the NFL’s postgame review process.

Together, the two Lions defenders received $35,823 in fines.

The league’s 2026 fine schedule establishes financial penalties for dangerous hits and other violations of its on-field code of conduct.

No Suspensions as the Vikings Visit Ford Field

The fines do not constitute suspensions, and Detroit has received no indication that either player will be forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings because of these incidents.

As we previously reported during Branch’s return from injury, getting the playmaking safety back has been an important development for Detroit’s defense.

Now, with the undefeated Vikings coming to Ford Field, the Lions will need Branch and Barnes playing physical football without giving opponents unnecessary opportunities through penalties.

Detroit got the victory against Green Bay, but two of its defensive playmakers are now paying for what happened along the way.