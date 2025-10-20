3 Reasons Why the Lions Will BOMB the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football

The lights will be bright at Ford Field, and the Detroit Lions have every reason to believe they’re about to make a statement on national television. Despite being shorthanded (that’s an understatement) in the secondary, the Lions still have multiple matchup advantages that make them a dangerous team to face under the Monday night spotlight. Here are three key reasons why the Lions could run away with this one against Tampa Bay.

1. Jared Goff dominates the blitz

The Buccaneers love to bring pressure from every angle, but that could backfire against Jared Goff. The Lions’ quarterback is one of the most efficient passers in football when facing the blitz, thanks to his quick release, anticipation, and pinpoint accuracy in the short game. Tampa Bay’s secondary has been exposed underneath all season, especially by tight ends and running backs catching passes in space.

That’s where Detroit thrives. Expect Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs to carve up Tampa’s linebackers and safeties on quick hitters, option routes, and screens. The Lions’ offensive line has been elite at keeping Goff clean, and if the Bucs keep sending extra rushers, Detroit has the weapons to make them pay in chunks.

2. Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill are nightmare fuel

Even with injuries in the secondary, the Lions’ defensive front is still a major problem for opposing offenses. Aidan Hutchinson has been relentless all season, consistently generating pressure and forcing quarterbacks off their spot. He’ll likely see plenty of Tampa Bay’s shaky right side, which has been a weak link all year.

If Alim McNeill returns healthy and DJ Reader contributes inside, that’s trouble for Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers’ offensive line has been inconsistent protecting the interior, and Detroit’s front has been one of the league’s best at collapsing pockets and forcing hurried throws. When the Lions control the trenches, they control the game, and that formula could lead to a long night for Mayfield and the Bucs offense.

3. Red-zone execution and special teams could turn this into a blowout

In games between playoff-caliber teams, execution in key moments is everything, and the Lions have been elite where it matters most. Detroit ranks near the top of the NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage, while Tampa Bay’s defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone. The Lions have consistently turned long drives into seven points, not three, and that’s the difference between a close game and a rout.

Add in one of the league’s most consistent special teams units, featuring Jake Bates’ clutch kicking and the best punter in the world, Jack Fox, and the Lions hold another edge that could swing momentum early. Combine those advantages with the noise of Ford Field and the Lions’ physical style of play, and this one could get out of hand fast.

The Bottom Line

Even with injuries to the secondary, the Lions’ identity, efficient offense, dominant pass rush, and execution in key spots, should shine under the Monday night lights. If Detroit stays disciplined, keeps Goff upright, and wins situational football like it has all season, this could turn into a statement win on national TV.