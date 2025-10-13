Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Opening Point Spread Revealed

The Detroit Lions are coming back home for a primetime showdown, and the oddsmakers are giving them the edge.

After two straight road games and a tough 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Lions (4-2) will return to Ford Field for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) to close out Week 7.

And according to DraftKings, Detroit opens as a 5.5-point favorite heading into the NFC clash.

Lions Look to Rebound Under the Lights

Dan Campbell’s squad hasn’t lost back-to-back games since early 2023, and they’ll be eager to keep that streak alive. After falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 6, the Lions now have a chance to reset in front of a raucous home crowd before heading into their bye week.

The matchup carries extra weight, not just for playoff positioning, but for confidence. The Buccaneers have emerged as one of the NFC’s biggest surprises behind Baker Mayfield, who’s leading Tampa Bay to an impressive 5-1 start.

But with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the league’s No. 1 scoring offense back on their home turf, it’s easy to see why sportsbooks like Detroit’s chances to bounce back.

A Statement Game Ahead

For the Lions, this game isn’t just about righting the ship, it’s about sending a message to the rest of the NFC. A win over a 5-1 Buccaneers team on national television would remind everyone that Detroit belongs among the conference’s elite.

And for Tampa Bay, it’s a chance to prove their hot start isn’t a fluke.

Either way, all eyes will be on Ford Field next Monday night.