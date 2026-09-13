NFL Insider Puts Detroit on an Maxx Crosby Watch List

The Detroit Lions did something Saturday that immediately made people wonder what Brad Holmes might be planning next.

Detroit restructured the contracts of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, creating approximately $35.68 million in 2026 salary-cap space. The moves pushed the Lions to roughly $38 million in available room, second-most in the NFL, according to Over the Cap.

That does not mean Maxx Crosby is coming to Detroit.

It does mean the Lions suddenly possess the financial flexibility required to make that conversation considerably less ridiculous.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports immediately put Detroit on his “unofficial Maxx Crosby watch list” after the restructures became public.

And considering how often Crosby and Detroit have been connected over the past year, everybody knew where this was headed.

Detroit Can Afford a Crosby Conversation Now

St. Brown had $26 million in salary converted into a signing bonus, creating $20.8 million in 2026 space. Sewell had another $18.6 million converted, producing roughly $14.88 million in savings this season. The trade-off is that Detroit pushed additional cap charges into future years.

That is normal NFL accounting.

What makes it interesting is the amount.

Detroit entered the weekend needing additional operating room. It did not necessarily need to manufacture more than $35 million at once.

Crosby is scheduled to make $30 million in 2026, which is one reason NBC Sports immediately raised his name.

Detroit has been here before. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler previously listed the Lions among the natural contenders if Crosby became available, something we covered when Crosby was first linked to Detroit earlier this offseason.

The financial barrier looks considerably different today.

The Raiders Already Tried Trading Crosby Once

There is another reason the speculation cannot simply be dismissed as random internet matchmaking.

Las Vegas already agreed to trade Crosby this offseason.

The Raiders reached a deal to send him to Baltimore before the Ravens backed out because of a medical concern identified during the process, according to the NFL’s account of the collapsed trade.

That matters.

We are not talking about a franchise that has absolutely refused to entertain the idea of moving its star edge rusher. Las Vegas already demonstrated that, under the right circumstances, Crosby can be discussed.

Whether those circumstances return depends heavily on what happens with the Raiders.

If Las Vegas starts winning, this probably goes nowhere.

If another season starts sliding away before the trade deadline, the conversation could reopen very quickly.

Detroit would now have the cap space necessary to listen.

There Is One Big Reason for Caution

The Lions have also told us, quite clearly, why Crosby was not added earlier.

Team president Rod Wood said in March that Detroit was never seriously in the Crosby market because of the long-term cash and cap implications associated with adding another enormous defensive contract while trying to retain its homegrown core.

“Even doing that, it still would have been a difficult situation over the next two years with cash, so we just never were in the game for that, I’ll be honest with you.”

We previously broke down Wood’s explanation for why Detroit stayed away from Crosby.

That philosophy did not disappear because Holmes moved some numbers around Saturday.

Detroit still has future extensions to consider, including Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta. It still values draft capital. And Crosby would almost certainly require a substantial trade package in addition to the financial commitment.

Cap space removes one obstacle.

It does not remove the others.

Crosby and Hutchinson Would Change Detroit’s Defense

Still, this is why fans will keep dreaming.

Detroit already has Aidan Hutchinson. Pairing him with Crosby would give Kelvin Sheppard two elite edge defenders capable of wrecking protection plans without blitz assistance.

Crosby has 69.5 career sacks, 133 tackles for loss and 164 quarterback hits, and he has built his reputation around the same relentless style Detroit values in Hutchinson.

There would be no easy protection decision.

Slide help toward Hutchinson and Crosby gets the matchup.

Help Crosby and Hutchinson gets it.

That is the type of acquisition capable of changing a postseason defense rather than simply strengthening the rotation.

Detroit has explored hypothetical Crosby deals before, including the enormous price such a transaction could command. One previous proposal had the Lions surrendering multiple first-round picks in a potential Crosby package.

That remains the uncomfortable part of the fantasy.

Cap Space Gives Holmes Options, Not a Trade Agreement

There is an important line here.

There is currently no credible report that the Lions and Raiders are negotiating a Maxx Crosby trade.

No deal has been reported. No new offer has been reported. No national insider has said Holmes is currently pursuing Crosby.

What happened Saturday is simpler.

Detroit created an enormous amount of financial flexibility, Crosby remains a player who has previously been discussed in trade talks, and one national outlet immediately connected those two facts.

That is enough for legitimate speculation.

It is not enough to report a trade as imminent.

Holmes may eventually use this money on Branch and LaPorta. He may carry much of it into 2027. He may use it for several smaller in-season moves.

Or the Raiders could stumble, Crosby could become available again, and Detroit could make one phone call that changes everything.

For the first time in a while, money would not be the reason Holmes has to hang up.