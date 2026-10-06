The Detroit Lions desperately need something to go their way after a brutal defensive performance in Carolina, and they may have just received a significant break before Sunday’s trip to Arizona. The Cardinals are dealing with major problems along their offensive line, including the season-ending loss of starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and an ankle injury that is expected to keep starting right guard Isaiah Adams out against Detroit.

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For a Lions defense searching for answers after falling to 2-2, the timing could hardly be better. Detroit’s secondary remains a serious concern, but Aidan Hutchinson and the defensive front suddenly have an opportunity to attack an Arizona offensive line that could be forced to start backups at two critical positions.

Cardinals Lose Paris Johnson Jr. for the Season

Arizona’s biggest loss is Johnson, who suffered a torn left biceps during the Cardinals’ 36-24 loss to the New York Giants. The Cardinals confirmed Johnson will miss the remainder of the season, ending the year for the former No. 6 overall pick just as Arizona prepares for Detroit.

Johnson had been protecting Jacoby Brissett’s blind side and was arguably Arizona’s most important offensive lineman. His absence now forces the Cardinals to turn to rookie seventh-round pick Jayden Williams at left tackle, giving Williams his first NFL start against one of the league’s most disruptive edge rushers.

That matchup immediately puts Hutchinson in the spotlight. The Lions star admitted after Sunday’s loss that Detroit’s defense has not found its rhythm through four games, but Arizona’s offensive-line situation gives him an ideal opportunity to change the tone.

Isaiah Adams Could Leave Another Hole Up Front

Johnson is not the only problem Arizona is dealing with along the offensive line. Starting right guard Isaiah Adams suffered an ankle injury against the Giants, and although the Cardinals have not officially ruled him out, Arizona Sports reports that Adams is most likely unavailable against the Lions.

If Adams cannot play, Jon Gaines II is expected to step into the starting lineup at right guard. That would leave Arizona replacing two starters against a Detroit defensive front featuring Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and D.J. Wonnum.

The Cardinals could attempt to compensate by keeping extra blockers in protection, using quicker throws or moving the pocket. Every adjustment Arizona has to make because of its offensive-line injuries, however, potentially removes something else from the playbook and allows Detroit to dictate more of the matchup.

Aidan Hutchinson Has a Matchup to Exploit

This is exactly the type of game in which Hutchinson needs to take over. Arizona will be putting an inexperienced rookie at left tackle against Detroit’s best pass rusher, and Kelvin Sheppard should have plenty of opportunities to create pressure without having to manufacture it with constant blitzes.

That matters because Detroit’s biggest defensive problem has been what happens behind the pass rush. The Lions have already allowed an NFL-record 1,227 passing yards through four games, putting enormous pressure on Sheppard to find a solution before one concerning month turns into a season-long problem.

Getting home with four rushers could change everything for Detroit. If Hutchinson, McNeill and the rest of the front can consistently pressure Brissett without extra help, Sheppard can devote more defenders to coverage and potentially protect a secondary that has repeatedly been exposed through the first month.

Detroit Cannot Waste This Opportunity

Arizona’s injuries do not automatically make Sunday an easy matchup. The Cardinals may be 1-3 after losing three straight games, but Detroit has not played well enough defensively to overlook anyone, particularly after Bryce Young and the Panthers piled up 445 total yards in Week 4.

The Lions also have their own execution problems to solve. Penalties, blown assignments and inconsistent coverage have repeatedly put Detroit in difficult situations, and Dan Campbell has already made it clear that personnel changes could be coming if the same mistakes continue.

Still, there is no getting around the advantage Detroit has been handed. Instead of facing Johnson and Arizona’s preferred offensive-line combination, Hutchinson and company could spend Sunday attacking a seventh-round rookie at left tackle and a backup at right guard.

Lions Need Their Defensive Front to Set the Tone

Detroit entered the season expecting its defensive line to be one of the strengths of the roster, and this is a matchup where that unit should look like one. Hutchinson does not need to record three sacks for the Lions to dominate up front, but consistent pressure would make life considerably easier for every level of Detroit’s defense.

The Cardinals will undoubtedly build a protection plan designed to prevent Hutchinson from wrecking the afternoon. That could mean tight ends helping Williams, running backs chipping off the edge and quicker passing concepts designed to get the football out before Detroit’s rush arrives.

Those adjustments create opportunities elsewhere, especially for McNeill and Wonnum. If Arizona consistently dedicates additional resources toward Hutchinson, Detroit has enough talent across the front to make the Cardinals pay for leaving other blockers in one-on-one situations.

Sunday was already an important game for a Lions team trying to avoid taking a losing record into its bye week. With Arizona suddenly scrambling to rebuild its offensive line, Detroit has now been given a matchup its defensive front should be able to exploit.

The break is there for the Lions. Now Hutchinson and Detroit’s defense have to prove they can take advantage of it.