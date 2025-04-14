Lions CB Amik Robertson Reveals Text Exchange With Kyren Lacy

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson shared emotional messages he exchanged with Kyren Lacy, showing the strength of their bond before Lacy’s tragic death.

In the wake of the heartbreaking news about Kyren Lacy’s death, a series of texts shared by Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson has shed light on just how much the former LSU receiver was loved — and how hard those around him tried to lift him up.

Lacy, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana, was more than just a promising athlete. He was a brother to many — including fellow Louisiana native Amik Robertson, who poured out his heart in a series of heartfelt messages earlier this year.

Amik Robertson tried to help Kyren Lacy

“Keep Faith, Brodie”

In a series of messages that began on January 11, Robertson encouraged Lacy to stay strong during a dark period. “I need you to trust the process & put it in God’s hands,” he wrote. “Everyone makes mistakes. It’s all a learning process. Keep faith, brodie… I’m always here right or wrong.”

Lacy responded with love and gratitude, promising to stay strong and keep moving forward. “I promise big bro!! ❤️🙏🏽 we gone talk in person! Go get dat ring!! 🔒”

Their exchange was full of hope, strength, and brotherhood — the kind of real support that so often happens behind the scenes.

A Shared Bond

Both Amik Robertson and Kyren Lacy were Louisiana guys, and that shared background naturally brought them close. You could tell from their messages — this wasn’t just a football connection. It was real friendship.

They knew what each other had been through, and you could feel the genuine care in how Amik spoke to Kyren — like a big brother making sure his guy kept his head up. It’s a powerful reminder that behind all the stats and highlights, these are real people who lean on each other when life gets heavy.

The Bottom Line

We’ll never fully know the weight Kyren Lacy was carrying. But what we do know — thanks to Amik Robertson’s messages — is that he was deeply cared for. In times of tragedy, these glimpses of love and brotherhood matter. They remind us that behind the helmets are real people fighting real battles.

Rest in peace, Kyren. You were seen. You were supported. You were loved.

