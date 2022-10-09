Lions CB Saivion Smith injured, taken off field via ambulance

We’ve seen some disturbing injuries in the NFL in recent weeks, and now the Detroit Lions have one of their own. Cornerback Saivion Smith was injured on the field this afternoon against the New England Patriots and required a backboard to be stabalized as he was tended to by team medical personnel.

Prayers up for #Lions DB Saivion Smith. The ambulance is out on the field for him after this play. pic.twitter.com/BXErvu6nu4 — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 9, 2022

The Lions players gathered around their fallen teammate in support, and he received a nice round of applause from the fans in attendance. We’re certainly hoping for the best for Smith.

What happened to Saivion Smith?

Smith’s head appeared to collide with Patriots TE Hunter Henry, and it wasn’t long before it was realized that his injury was serious. Every single Lions player encircled Smith while he was being tended to, while several Patriots players dropped to one knee while watching.

Per the latest update, he’s been taken to a local hospital with what has been listed as a neck injury.

Lions CB Saivion Smith is being taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 9, 2022

Smith first arrived in the Lions organization last season and saw action in two games. After having spent this season on the practice squad, he was making his season debut this afternoon.

According to the latest update from the FOX broadcast, Smith has movement in his extremities, but is still undergoing evaluations for his neck injury.