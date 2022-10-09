Detroit Lions and NFL Archive

Lions CB Saivion Smith injured, taken off field via ambulance

Detroit Lions CB Saivion Smith has been taken off the field via ambulance.

By Michael Whitaker
Saivion Smith

We’ve seen some disturbing injuries in the NFL in recent weeks, and now the Detroit Lions have one of their own. Cornerback Saivion Smith was injured on the field this afternoon against the New England Patriots and required a backboard to be stabalized as he was tended to by team medical personnel.

The Lions players gathered around their fallen teammate in support, and he received a nice round of applause from the fans in attendance. We’re certainly hoping for the best for Smith.

What happened to Saivion Smith?

Smith’s head appeared to collide with Patriots TE Hunter Henry, and it wasn’t long before it was realized that his injury was serious. Every single Lions player encircled Smith while he was being tended to, while several Patriots players dropped to one knee while watching.

Per the latest update, he’s been taken to a local hospital with what has been listed as a neck injury.

Smith first arrived in the Lions organization last season and saw action in two games. After having spent this season on the practice squad, he was making his season debut this afternoon.

According to the latest update from the FOX broadcast, Smith has movement in his extremities, but is still undergoing evaluations for his neck injury.

Michael Whitaker
