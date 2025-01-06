Lions CB Terrion Arnold Gives His Own Injury Update For NFL Playoffs

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold left Sunday’s NFC North-clinching victory over the Minnesota Vikings with a foot injury, but the resilient defender is optimistic about his playoff chances. Arnold, who was helped off the field by trainers and taken to the locker room by medical cart, showed his determination in the locker room after the game, stating to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he fully expects to be ready for the Lions’ playoff opener in two weeks.

Terrion Arnold's Optimism and Faith

“I'm playing,” Arnold confidently told the Detroit Free Press after the game. Despite not putting any weight on his leg as he was assisted off the field, Arnold believes that he avoided a serious injury. He wore a walking boot on his foot while sitting in front of his locker and expressed a sense of peace about the situation.

“I had my moment where I talked to God,” Arnold said. “I just put it in his hands. And we got a bye week. We got the best trainers in the NFL and I feel comfortable and I feel like they can get me back. We are just going to put it in God’s hands.”

Looking Ahead to Playoffs

The Lions’ 31-9 win over the Vikings not only clinched the NFC North title but also secured a first-round playoff bye. The team now has some much-needed time to rest and regroup before taking on the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round at Ford Field on January 18 or 19.

Arnold’s positive outlook and the support of the Lions' top-tier medical staff give fans hope that he will be back on the field when the team begins their playoff run. The Lions are eager to continue their impressive season and make a deep playoff push, with Arnold's return expected to bolster their defense even more.