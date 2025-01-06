fb
Monday, January 6, 2025
Detroit Lions

Lions CB Terrion Arnold Gives His Own Injury Update For NFL Playoffs

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold left Sunday’s NFC North-clinching victory over the Minnesota Vikings with a foot injury, but the resilient defender is optimistic about his playoff chances. Arnold, who was helped off the field by trainers and taken to the locker room by medical cart, showed his determination in the locker room after the game, stating to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he fully expects to be ready for the Lions’ playoff opener in two weeks.

Terrion Arnold

Terrion Arnold's Optimism and Faith

“I'm playing,” Arnold confidently told the Detroit Free Press after the game. Despite not putting any weight on his leg as he was assisted off the field, Arnold believes that he avoided a serious injury. He wore a walking boot on his foot while sitting in front of his locker and expressed a sense of peace about the situation.

“I had my moment where I talked to God,” Arnold said. “I just put it in his hands. And we got a bye week. We got the best trainers in the NFL and I feel comfortable and I feel like they can get me back. We are just going to put it in God’s hands.”

Looking Ahead to Playoffs

The Lions’ 31-9 win over the Vikings not only clinched the NFC North title but also secured a first-round playoff bye. The team now has some much-needed time to rest and regroup before taking on the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round at Ford Field on January 18 or 19.

Arnold’s positive outlook and the support of the Lions' top-tier medical staff give fans hope that he will be back on the field when the team begins their playoff run. The Lions are eager to continue their impressive season and make a deep playoff push, with Arnold's return expected to bolster their defense even more.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
