Detroit Lions To Play in 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The Detroit Lions will be playing in this year's NFL Hall of Fame Game!

The NFL is back—sort of.

Before the regular season begins, the Detroit Lions will take center stage under the summer lights of Canton, Ohio. The team announced it will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 Hall of Fame Game, kicking off the league’s 106th season on Thursday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The game marks the first preseason action of the year and is part of Enshrinement Week, one of the NFL’s most historic and symbolic events.

Lions Set to Host in Canton

The Detroit Lions, fresh off a franchise-best 15-2 season and NFC North title, have been named the official home team for this special occasion. It’s yet another spotlight moment for a team that continues to trend upward under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.

Their opponent? The always-competitive Los Angeles Chargers, who reached the 2024 postseason with an 11-6 record. This game will be the first look at both squads before training camps even wrap up.

How to Watch the Hall of Fame Game

Fans won’t miss a second of the action. The Hall of Fame Game will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock, with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark, and Terry McAulay making the trip to Canton as part of the NBC broadcast team.

Historic Setting for a Fresh Start

The game will take place adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, just steps from where the league was born. For Detroit, it’s a fitting setting to begin what they hope will be another magical year.