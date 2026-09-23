Lions Coach Says Isaac TeSlaa’s Opportunities Will Be Limited

Through the first two games of the 2026 NFL season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has caught just two passes for 26 yards and no touchdowns. He is averaging 13.0 yards per reception on six targets.

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TeSlaa will need to produce more as the third wide receiver in the Lions offense at some point this season. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are the top two options in Detroit’s passing game. With the Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets approaching, Lions wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery spoke to the media Wednesday about TeSlaa’s lack of production through the first two weeks.

Scottie Montgomery Reveals a Harsh Truth About Isaac TeSlaa

Detroit sports reporter Brad Galli covered the Lions press conference on Wednesday and relayed what Montgomery said about TeSlaa’s role moving forward.

According to Galli, Montgomery said TeSlaa’s “opportunities are going to be limited.” Montgomery added that the Lions’ first and second progressions have been open, so TeSlaa’s main chances will come in “pressure situations” on fourth down and in the red zone.

What Would Open Up More Targets for Isaac TeSlaa

That leaves the clearest path to more targets running through an injury to St. Brown, Williams or Sam LaPorta, which nobody in Detroit wants. Even so, giving TeSlaa a bigger role as the third option could make the offense harder to defend. Montgomery’s comments have not gone over well with a portion of the Lions fan base.