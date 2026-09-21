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TodayTigersvs WSH · 6:40 PMStarts in 9h 51m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Nationals.TV

Lions’ Latest DB Search Reveals a Problem Beyond Cornerback

Detroit Lions defensive back search
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The Detroit Lions are not just looking at cornerbacks. Their reported plan to work out a group of defensive backs, including veterans Jordan Fuller and Jalen Mills, points to a broader concern in the secondary.

The workout itself is not a signing, and Detroit has not announced a corresponding roster move. Still, the names involved matter. Fuller and Mills are among the defensive backs scheduled to visit Monday.

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Fuller is a safety. Mills has logged significant NFL experience at safety and cornerback. That suggests Detroit is evaluating depth, communication, and positional flexibility in addition to its evident need for help at corner.

The timing is no surprise. Detroit surrendered 71 points over its first two games, while Avonte Maddox left the Buffalo game with a foot injury. The Lions already faced major questions in the back end before Maddox’s injury added another layer.

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Safety Help Could Steady the Back End

Fuller would offer a true safety option with starting experience. The former Rams defender has played in 79 career games and started 63, according to his career record.

That does not make him a cure for Detroit’s defensive problems. It does make him a potentially useful insurance policy for a unit that has struggled to keep its assignments clean against both the run and pass.

Mills presents a different case. He already knows the Lions from his 2025 stint, which gives him a practical advantage over a veteran arriving cold in late September. He would still need to earn a job, but familiarity with the building, staff, and players can shorten the adjustment period.

Detroit needs players who can line up correctly, communicate quickly, and help stabilize the group. The Bills exposed too many disconnects, and Dan Campbell acknowledged the defense had multiple busts on the back end.

A move for Fuller or Mills could help Detroit’s depth chart. It would not eliminate the separate need at cornerback.

Mills can play outside or inside, but his versatility should not be confused with a full answer at either spot. Detroit still needs more consistent coverage from its corners, and the club’s reported interest in free agent Kenny Moore II shows it recognizes that distinction.

The larger takeaway is simple: Brad Holmes’ next move may need to address more than one position. A safety can help organize the defense and provide emergency depth. A cornerback can help improve matchups and coverage reliability. Detroit may need both before the secondary becomes the unit it expected to have entering the season.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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