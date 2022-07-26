When the Detroit Lions selected CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and quickly emerge as a lockdown cornerback.

As we know, that has not happened as Okudah struggled mightily during his rookie season (only played in 9 games because of injury) before tearing his Achilles in the Lions’ first game in 2021.

Now, it appears as if Okudah is ready to roll for training camp as the Lions recently place three players on the PUP list and he was not included.

Lions DC Aaron Glenn predicts how many games Jeff Okudah will play in 2022

Well, according to Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Okudah is going to play a lot of games in 2022. In fact, Glenn recently joined the Adam Schefter podcast and he said he expects Okudah to play all 17 games

“We have to get this injury bug off him so he can end up playing for us so we can see exactly what we got,” Glenn told Schefter. “The thing is, we think we know what we got, but we have to be able to see it. But I’ll tell you, I give this player credit for busting his ass in the offseason and trying to get exactly where he needs to get so he can be in the plans for us. So I’m looking forward to him having a really good camp, just like he did last year, but I’m looking forward to him being on the field 17 games for us this year (and) going to the playoffs.”

Schefter asked Glenn if all 17 games was a realistic goal and expectation for the third-year cornerback, and he did not back down.

“That’s exactly the expectations for that player,” Glenn said. “That’s exactly the expectations, and he knows that. We challenge him to that, and the thing about him, he is going to accept that challenge.”

Nation, what are your expectations for Jeff Okudah in 2022? Do you think he will play in all 17 games?

