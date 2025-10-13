fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Lions Veteran Blasts RGIII After He Says Brian Branch Should Be Suspended

Detroit Lions cut candidates Detroit Lions first loss 2025 Detroit Lions release Dicaprio Bootle Detroit Lions Cut Ian Kennelly Detroit Lions roster moves Detroit Lions claim Tyler Lacy and Tyrus Wheat Isaiah Buggs suspended Detroit Lions Injury Update Detroit Lions waive DE Isaac Ukwu Detroit Lions roster moves Week 1 Detroit Lions Roster Moves Detroit Lions Uniform Week 2 Detroit Lions Troll Ben Johnson Stumblebum Detroit Lions touchdown drive vs Ravens Brian Branch suspension
View Comments

Detroit Lions defensive lineman D.J. Reader has fired back at Robert Griffin III after the former NFL quarterback publicly called for Brian Branch to be suspended following Sunday’s postgame scuffle with JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Griffin took to social media, writing:

“Brian Branch started the fight on the field. Brian Branch threw a punch and knocked JuJu Smith-Schuster down. Brian Branch should be suspended. THERE IS NO PLACE IN SPORTS FOR THAT.”

Reader didn’t hold back in his response, posting:

“The retirement done turned you into something different.”

The veteran’s message seemed to suggest that Griffin, once a player himself, should better understand the emotions that come with heated postgame moments, especially after what Branch described as a “childish reaction” to being blocked illegally in the back by Smith-Schuster late in the game.

Brian Branch betrayed Ben Johnson Detroit Lions Brian Branch fined

What’s Next for Detroit

The NFL is reviewing the incident, and Branch could still face a fine or possible suspension, a major concern for a Lions secondary already battling injuries. Safety Kerby Joseph continues to nurse a knee issue, while rookie Thomas Harper saw extended action against Kansas City.

Detroit will look to regroup as they prepare for a pivotal Monday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments