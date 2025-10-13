Lions Veteran Blasts RGIII After He Says Brian Branch Should Be Suspended

Detroit Lions defensive lineman D.J. Reader has fired back at Robert Griffin III after the former NFL quarterback publicly called for Brian Branch to be suspended following Sunday’s postgame scuffle with JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Griffin took to social media, writing:

“Brian Branch started the fight on the field. Brian Branch threw a punch and knocked JuJu Smith-Schuster down. Brian Branch should be suspended. THERE IS NO PLACE IN SPORTS FOR THAT.”

Reader didn’t hold back in his response, posting:

“The retirement done turned you into something different.” That retirement done turned you into something different. — Dj Reader (@Djread98) October 13, 2025

The veteran’s message seemed to suggest that Griffin, once a player himself, should better understand the emotions that come with heated postgame moments, especially after what Branch described as a “childish reaction” to being blocked illegally in the back by Smith-Schuster late in the game.

What’s Next for Detroit

The NFL is reviewing the incident, and Branch could still face a fine or possible suspension, a major concern for a Lions secondary already battling injuries. Safety Kerby Joseph continues to nurse a knee issue, while rookie Thomas Harper saw extended action against Kansas City.

Detroit will look to regroup as they prepare for a pivotal Monday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.